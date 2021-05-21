SEBRING — The DUI manslaughter trial against Samuel Joseph Tucker still has a while to wait. His case was continued again on Wednesday until July 21, at 1:15 p.m.
Tucker’s attorney, Gaylin C. Chastang of Bartow, also filed motions on Tuesday to suppress statements Tucker allegedly made to Cpl. John Cloud, former traffic homicide investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol – now a sergeant, and to Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Wishart.
Both responded to a fatal crash in the early morning hours of July 24, 2017, on a curve on State Road 17 near Lake Letta, southeast of Avon Park. Wishart found Tucker, now 26, lying on his side in the debris field of a violent wreck and found Alyssa Kay Vise, 22, without a pulse and still in Tucker’s heavily-damaged Maserati.
Tucker is charged with manslaughter while driving under the influence and two counts of DUI property damage. His case has been held up in the last couple of years because of Highlands County’s heavy capital crime case load, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that Tucker fled to Ireland in the summer of 2018, necessitating extradition.
While Chastang’s motions to suppress are not yet available to the public on the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website, depositions of both officers are available.
“My efforts when I first got there was scene safety and making sure witnesses were out of the roadway because it was still an active roadway until we can shut it down,” Wishart said, adding that is was “more of a ‘who are you, who is she’ situation” versus finding out what had happened.
Cloud said when he arrived on scene, Tucker had been taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He sent two more troopers to LRMC to have blood drawn from Tucker, but allegedly Tucker refused a voluntary blood draw and had no apparent signs of impairment. He said FHP eventually got a toxicology report from the hospital.
Cloud said he and another trooper talked with Tucker at his home and asked if he would mind giving a taped statement. Tucker allegedly said yes, but changed his mind after Cloud got a tape recorder and advised him of his Miranda rights.
“The only thing he really said [was] that he was going around the curve and he lost control,” Cloud said. “That’s all he really said about the accident. He said he was going about 55 mph. That’s all he said.”
Cloud and the other trooper determined the car was traveling at 80 mph when it crashed.