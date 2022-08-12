SEBRING — The whine of a high-performance car hitting 141 mph on S.R. 17 split the silence of the dark June night. Behind the wheel of a new Maserati Ghibli was Lorida resident Samuel Joseph Tucker. Tucker, who accident investigators say had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his veins, lost control of the car as he neared East San Juan Drive.
His car left the road, traveled 200 feet and collided with a light pole, smashed a chain-link fence and rolled four times. Police said they found Tucker lying on his side on the ground while his passenger, 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, was dead in the car’s wreckage.
On Friday, Aug. 19, Tucker is scheduled to plead guilty to DUI manslaughter and other charges stemming from the fatal crash. The June 2017 crash occurred little more than five miles from the Highlands County Courthouse, but prosecutors had to reach all the way to Ireland to bring the young man to justice.
He was flown to Lakeland Regional Medical Center after the crash and was released a few days later. By the time prosecutors charged him with DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI with property damage in September 2017, he had traveled to Cork, Ireland. Prosecutors say he did so to avoid prosecution.
Prosecutor Victoria Avalon of the 10th Judicial Circuit’s prosecutor’s office filed an extradition request to Ireland. He was arrested in Cork and in January 2019, the Ministry of Justice held an extradition hearing. During that hearing, Tucker’s Ireland lawyer claimed his client faced death threats in the United States. Nevertheless, the Irish Ministry of Justice ordered him returned to the United States in February 2019.
Tucker could be sentenced to 4 to 15 years in Florida state prison when he pleads no contest to DUI manslaughter and the other charges in Sebring on Aug. 19.
Tucker’s stateside attorney, Graylin Cory Chastang of Bartow did not return calls for comment.