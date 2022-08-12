SEBRING — The whine of a high-performance car hitting 141 mph on S.R. 17 split the silence of the dark June night. Behind the wheel of a new Maserati Ghibli was Lorida resident Samuel Joseph Tucker. Tucker, who accident investigators say had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his veins, lost control of the car as he neared East San Juan Drive.

His car left the road, traveled 200 feet and collided with a light pole, smashed a chain-link fence and rolled four times. Police said they found Tucker lying on his side on the ground while his passenger, 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, was dead in the car’s wreckage.

Recommended for you