Tucker takes defendants' Sixth Amendment rights to heart

SEBRING — Defense lawyer Robert Logan Tucker IV takes his job seriously.
“The reason I liked criminal defense more than other legal roles is you’re actually protecting people’s Constitutional rights,” the young attorney said. “There are a lot of Constitutional issues when it comes to criminal law.”
Unreasonable search and seizure, the right to remain silent, the right to face one’s accusers, and the right to a speedy trial, and more, are included in the Sixth Amendment. The Florida Supreme Court suspended speedy trial rights in the state during COVID-19, a rare, possibly never, event. Speedy trial was reinstated on Jan. 2.
“That’s right. Suspend the Constitution because we have a communicable disease out there,” Tucker said, sarcastically. Defense lawyers around the state and other jurisdictions where the right was suspended believe it harmed their clients.
Tucker, 35, is the newest addition to William Fletcher’s law firm on Commerce Street. Being a private attorney is new for Tucker, who recently left the Hardee County Public Defender’s Office after seven years there. “There’s a really good support staff at the firm,” Tucker said. “I’m enjoying my new colleagues.”
Like other defense lawyers, his job is to ensure his clients’ rights are protected.
“My job is to protect people against the excesses of the state,” he said. “It’s about holding the state accountable. From what I’ve seen, I don’t think people are being treated fairly.”
Tucker graduated from the Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida in 2013, the same year he entered the Florida Bar.
On Monday, Tucker was in court seeking bond for his client, James Kai Steiner, who was arrested for disobeying a pretrial release order to enter alcohol abuse treatment. Tucker argued that Steiner had been ready to enter treatment, but his evaluation and subsequent treatment program got off to a shaky start.
“They had some difficulty setting up the evaluation, and there had been some miscommunication between him and pretrial (services) about starting treatment,” Tucker told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada. “He hasn’t failed a breath test and he hasn’t violated (the other) conditions of his release. He’s been in jail almost a month. So I think that is ample punishment for failing to do the substance treatment he is supposed to get.”
Estrada, after some warning language for Steiner, agreed to give him another chance at pretrial release.
“Mr. Steiner, I want you to understand,” Estrada said firmly. “When a court orders something, they mean it.” The judge gave him a $40,000 bond. Steiner will sign up for treatment or be back in jail.
It was a win for Tucker, who is married with three youngsters – two boys and a little daughter – at home.
He wants Constitutional protections in place for the next generation, too.
“If I hadn’t been an attorney, I would have been a history teacher, teaching the Constitution,” he said.
Any lawyer will tell you that there are days when one doesn’t win.
“The hardest part is when you have a client you believe in, and it doesn’t go the way you think it ought to,” Tucker said. “If you lose a trial, that will wear on you a bit. The lives of these people are at stake, you have this pressure, and you’re the one helping them.”