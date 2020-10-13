SEBRING — At the last Board of County Commission meeting, Commissioner Arlene Tuck asserted that she was the first Hispanic woman elected to that board. However, her voter registration records don’t state that.
Her most recent voter registration card, recorded on June 24, 2008, and marked as being for a change of address and change of party, has her listed as “white, not Hispanic” under the category of “race/ethnicity.”
The same is true of her granddaughter, Kaylee Tuck, candidate for the Florida House of Representative, District 55. Her most recent updated registration also has her listed as “white, not of Hispanic origin.” Kaylee Tuck, however, has made no such claim of Hispanic heritage.
The Highlands News-Sun attempted to contact Arlene Tuck for comment Monday via text, telephone and email, but did not receive a reply prior to press time.
Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines “Hispanic” as “of, relating to or being a person of Latin American descent and especially of Cuban, Mexican, or Puerto Rican origin living in the United States,” as well as being “of or relating to the people, speech or culture of Spain.”
“Latino” is defined by the dictionary as someone living in Latin America or someone of Latin American origin living in the U.S.
On the 2020 Census form, people were counted as Hispanic, Latino or Spanish if they could identify as having Mexican, Mexican American, Chicano, Puerto Rican, Cuban, or “another Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin.”
Tuck came under fire Oct. 5 when citizens spoke at the County Commission meeting about racially-charged posts on her social media account.
They came to say they didn’t believe Tuck could represent them after her social media page had displayed racially-charged memes over several months.
The meme that broke the issue showed up on the page late on Sept. 23, white letters on a purple background stating, “If Blacks now have their own National Anthem then they need their own welfare system paid for by Rich Black Athletes.”
It had been removed before morning, but members of the community had already gathered screenshots of that and similar posts, and added them to her page the next morning when she posted an explanation that she’d been hacked.
Tonya Marshall of Avon Park said when pages get hacked, people usually shut the page down or delete content.
“Your page is still up and the content is still sitting there,” Marshall said, “which leads me to believe that, one, it wasn’t hacked, and two, you know it’s there and you don’t care because you know nothing is going to happen to you, other than this.”
Tuck asserted that not only was she not racist, and would not take part in racist behavior, that she also understood how it felt to be on the receiving end.
“In fact, as a Hispanic woman, I fully understand racism,” Tuck said that morning. “I am the only non-white person to ever hold the (sic) office on this commission.
“I love the people of this county. During the past two years, I have devoted my life to making Highlands County a better, safer environment for all of the citizens,” Tuck continued.
She also said that she intended to continue working for all citizens in the county, as long as she serves.
“However, if you do not feel I am fulfilling my duties as a county commissioner, you are more than welcome to run against me in 2022,” Tuck added. “I will not be resigning, and God willing, I will be on the ballot in 2022.”
At that point, she then said she would have no more to say about the subject of the posts that day or in the future.
Shortly after her claim of Hispanic heritage, people in the community took to social media and public records to see if they could find information to prove her claim.
The Highlands News-Sun, through a public records request, was able to obtain copies of the most recent Highlands County voting records for Tuck and her granddaughter.
Records were not immediately available for her son, Andy Tuck, who serves on the Florida Board of Education and lives out of the county.