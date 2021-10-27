You may not have heard of the medication Ursodiol, but it’s a gallstone dissolver. It’s also something you produce every day of your life.
Let me clarify, ursodiol is a drug, and also a human chemical made in the liver.
It reduces cholesterol production to some extent, and even better, it dissolves the cholesterol crystals in bile which would otherwise cause more stone formation. Ursodiol goes by the initials of UDCA, and it’s related to a supplement called TUDCA.
Your gallbladder is on your right side and it’s a small pear-shaped organ that holds a fluid called bile. This bile is made in your liver and you need it to digest food, fats and vitamins. You don’t think about your gallbladder until it gets inflamed, or develops painful stones. Gallstones can be very painful to a person, producing uncomfortable symptoms. With all the Halloween treats coming soon, I am worried about everyone’s gallbladder.
Ursodiol was first identified in the bile of bears. That’s how it got its name. Fun fact, the genus known as “ursus” includes polar bears, black bears, and others. So when they found this UDCA in bile bear they named it ursodiol. Pharma then went on to purify a form that could help people who suffer with gallstones, bile duct and other gallbladder diseases. Dietary supplement makers have TUDCA, which is just a taurine molecule joined with the UDCA, hence TUDCA. It’s sold in some health food stores, but mostly online.
There was an interesting animal study where researchers sought to investigate the effects of TUDCA on gallstone formation. The scientists fed rats a high fat diet, and then enhanced their diet with TUDCA supplementation. They evaluated several biomarkers during the study, and concluded that TUDCA could help the rodents with their gallstones by improving probiotic status, and reducing cholesterol crystal formation. Serum total cholesterol went down in a statistically significant manner also.
Other studies on TUDCA have shown it could play a beneficial role in fatty liver, insulin sensitivity, weight loss and adipogenesis.
If you suffer with gallbladder disease or liver problems, there are many things you can do. For example, changing your diet to one that is high-fiber and low fat. You can try omega 3 fatty acid supplements, and exercising more if physically able. You can drink carrot juice; studies suggest this is helpful. There is much more too.
If this topic interests you, sign up for my free newsletter and I’ll email you a free recipe ebook, as well as the longer version of this article. Just a note of caution, there is no medical advice here. If you have or develop any gallbladder inflammation, pain, serious problems or a real intestinal disorder, please seek proper medical attention and care.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.