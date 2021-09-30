SEBRING — A crash involving two vehicles about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday resulted in two people being transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Witnesses told Sebring Police Department officers that a Dodge Challenger was heading east on Kenilworth Boulevard and ran a steady red light. In the Dodge were the driver, a passenger in the front right seat and a child in a safety seat in the back seat of the car.
The driver of a Nissan pickup truck was turning left from the Sebring Parkway onto Kenilworth Boulevard. Witnesses said he had a green arrow.
SPD Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said the driver of the Dodge ran the red light and the front end of the Nissan T-boned the passenger side of the Dodge.
The front seat passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment while the driver and child were unharmed. The driver of the Nissan was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. Neither driver remembered what happened, Hart said.
The driver of the Dodge was cited for failure to obey traffic signal.