The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of May gives anglers the end of the full moon phase and the second half of the week the last quarter moon on Thursday. The moon’s effect on fish and wildlife will be at the lowest level this week as the moon orbits completely out of the line of the sun’s energy toward earth.
If the weather forecast predictions occur, this week’s weather will change to a summer rainy season pattern during the midweek. Therefore we can expect a predominately easterly wind for several consecutive days interrupted by an occasional high pressure system from the west northwest.
Today an ideal fishing wind will occur from the east. Monday a medium to strong north wind will bring high pressure Monday night into Tuesday morning. Expect speeds in the 12 to 15 mph range. Then from Tuesday through Sunday an easterly wind will occur reach speeds of 13 to 16 mph Tuesday through Thursday. Friday through Sunday the east wind will decline 3 or 4 mph daily resulting in a perfect fishing wind for the weekend.
Thursday the last quester moon phase occurs which will cause better fishing to occur during the sunrise and sunset periods. Also a low pressure minor cold front system arrives Thursday which would turn on feeding activity during the morning period when the moon is overhead.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday will have more atmospheric pressure upward change than any other day this week. And there will not be any days with significant downward pressure change. Tuesday morning pressure will have been rising for 12 hours from 30 In Hg to 30.15 In Hg. Fish will have moved in the shallows during Monday night and will continue this upward migration through Tuesday morning.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon’s overhead period occurs at 4:08 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:39 a.m. creating a feed rating of 3 from 3:30-7 a.m. And the second major period occurs when the moon’s underfoot at 4:38 p.m. and the sunset at 8:05 p.m. creating a feed rating of 3 from 4-8:30 p.m. However it should be noted that due to the moon being at its least influential position of its 28 day orbit I am expecting fish to feed at the beginning of these periods.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:26 a.m. and should cause a small percentage of the fish populations to feed longer during the morning major period — as listed above. However this lunar period will begin to work with solar noon which this week occurs at 1:22 p.m. starting Tuesday when the moonset occurs at 11:21 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alert: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. And since we can’t see them much of the time, an ambush attack is common. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay aware. If you hear what sounds like a bullfrog croaking, it’s a female calling her male to defend her from….you. He comes in stealth…hot. Stay alert and move far away quickly.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.56 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feet for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three of four gates are open three inches and flowing a combined 186 cubic feet per second.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
