A number of years ago, my husband Ken and I visited Compassion International in Colorado.
Admiring the beautiful life-size statue of Jesus and the children, I wondered what art we may see on our tour.
I was not disappointed.
As we walked the corridors to observe the ministry operations, we saw the artwork of children from around the world of every age and nationality. We were amazed by the beautiful renditions of their imaginations … hand drawn and colored … whether flowers and trees, animals, family groups, etc.
As we toured, our guide helped us see not only the genuine stewardship practiced by Compassion, but the benefit to the children sponsored. We marveled at the potential of each child in the artwork displayed throughout the ministry.
Every child has potential. We just need to tap into it.
That same spirit of God-given potential resides in the small, slum town of Cateura in Paraguay, South America. We were first introduced to this story through an article written by Sheridan Voysey in an Our Daily Bread devotional. Ken then found it in video form on YouTube.
I watched how from the garbage dump came oil cans, bent forks, drainpipes, bottle caps, tin drums, etc. that a gifted artist citizen transformed into instruments, such as violins, saxophones, cellos, etc.
My soul filled to overflowing as I listened to beautiful classical music played by these children … poor because of their circumstances, but rich in giftedness, heart attitude and the joy found in music.
I felt like embracing each child and somehow being a part of it all.
The director of the orchestra said, “The world sends us garbage, we send back music.”
And it made me wonder. Do I send back music when what I may consider rubbish comes my way?
Jesus is the Master of transformation. In 2 Corinthians 5:17 NLT we read, “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun.”
Children are filled with potential. Let’s be alert to it and encourage them with the possibilities found in their potential. And let’s especially direct them to their Creator who has given them life, these gifts and desires.
In God’s eyes there is promise in each child, great possibilities and an enormous potential yet to be discovered.
I pray that we send back music to a world where the music is being drowned out by chaos, confusion and fear.
So, let’s tune into the potential in children and ourselves, sending music back to a sad and hurting world. Selah