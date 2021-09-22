SEBRING — Highlands County does not have fire hydrants outside of municipal water systems. When crews run to a fire in a rural area, away from hydrants, they look for a lake to draw water.
They also have tankers rush in with water from a hydrant, but even if a tanker or engine has a nearby lake from which to siphon water, they would need to be within 30 feet — just 10 yards — to get enough suction to fill the tanks.
That’s where a new device comes in, making it possible to get water from as much as 250 feet away.
Highlands County fire crews started testing the TurboDraft Fire Eductor last month. It’s a secondary pump that helps fire engines and tanker pumps draw water through 250 feet of either 5-inch hose or 2.5-inch hose, said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor.
With it, not only could a tanker fill up without having to drive over soft ground to get close to a lake, fire crews might be able to run lines directly from an engine, if the apparatus is parked less than 83 yards from the water source.
Turbodraft.net states that fire crews can deploy their device in a matter of minutes, and generate usable flows up to 670 gallons per minute (GPM). The site also states that the device has been recognized by insurance agencies as an alternate water supply device.
Bashoor has said, when asked about one of the county’s needs, that more extensive water systems and more hydrants would help fire stations provide more protection. Meanwhile, Highlands County has more than 80 lakes, most of them accessible.
In an email Tuesday, Bashoor said that four have arrived already, placed with mid-county and south-county stations whose crews often have to search for lakes to get water. Those stations, according to Bashoor, are Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41, Leisure Lakes Stations 29 and 30 and DeSoto City Station 19.
Bashoor said the Fire Rescue administration chose those locations because “that’s where we have the fewest hydrant systems.”
“They do work very well,” Bashoor said of the devices, “and I would anticipate additional purchases in this coming year’s budget.”
He said, eventually, they may have a significant impact on improving the county’s overall Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating, resulting in lower homeowner and business owner insurance rates.
Once testing and evaluation is done, HCFR will work towards procuring and deploying the $3,000 units to all stations. Administration will also identify suitable water sources and access points and get property-owner permission to use them.