SEBRING — The Highlands County Tennis Association holds a number of fun tournaments to celebrate holidays, a Memorial and Doubles Tournament and in April, a Bye-Bye Birdies event to say goodbye to the snowbirds.
Saturday they held a fun team Turkey Shoot where eight no-ad games were played in each of five rounds. The team captains scheduled players with a different partner each round.
HCTA board member, Lori Wholers was chairwoman of the event. There were 45 players of all ages. Tommy Wohl, age 12, was the youngest and Pat Bentz, age 89, the eldest.
Wohl is a student at Sebring Middle School. He commented about tennis saying, “I tried it and kept coming back for lessons twice a week with Mr. (Horace) Watkis.” He is a good player, getting better each week.
The six teams were appropriately named for the season. Jaci Foster was captain of the Cranberries, Chuck Lyons of the Drumsticks, Sean Szoka of the Gobblers, Lynda Hahn of the Pumpkins, Barb McCarthy of the Wishbones and Gordon Rutkowski of the Pilgrims.
The Pilgrim team of Rutkowski, Watkis, Denise Earnhardt, Gail MacDonald, Jackie Lackey, Reagan Lenihan and Todd Whalen pulled out a very close win against the Cranberries by a mere half point.
Dave McCarthy, a member of the Pilgrim team, inadvertently placed his tennis racket on the roof of his car as he left home. It fell onto the road on his way to the tournament, so he had to use his 34-year-old racket. He still handled ground strokes well with the smaller head on that old racket.
Play began at 9 a.m. and lunch was served at 11:30 a.m. Each member of the winning team was given a gift card from Walmart. After lunch HCTA held their annual meeting.
The mission of the Highlands County Tennis Association is to support and promote the great game of tennis to players of all ages and skill levels, serving their members as well as the general tennis community. Their primary purpose is to support area high school and youth tennis. The money raised at their many tournaments is awarded yearly to county high school tennis team members going on to higher education.
At the board meeting, board member Barbara McCarthy announced that 2023 will be the 40th anniversary of the Association. Some of the original members include, Eugene Bengtson, Pat Bentz, Janie Hollinger, Dr. Luis Peña, Mike Rafferty, Peggy Seismore, Dr. Vinod Thakkar and Bruce Wyse.
Association President T.C. Lackey told the members that in addition to the six clay tennis courts, the new pickleball courts being built should be ready for play in late December.
Yearly fees to play unlimited pickleball will be $150, plus $50 membership into the Association. $50.00 for youth. The center has parking, bathrooms as well as a clubhouse for member’s use.
Current fees for unlimited tennis is $400 plus $50 HCTA membership. Youth is $50. Yearly fees for both sports is $450 plus the $50 HCTA fee. Daily fees for both tennis and pickleball will be $10.00 adult and $5.00 youth.
Dr. Lackey said that HCTA will offer some free pickleball play time so members and potential new members can try the courts and see if they enjoy the growing sport of pickleball.
The Highlands County Tennis Association is located at the Thakkar Tennis Center on the grounds of the Country Club of Sebring. Their pro is Horace Watkis who offers tennis lessons to youngsters and adults as well as holds many summer tennis camps for youth. The tennis center also sponsors many youth tournaments for youngsters from age 10 to 18.
The club will sponsor a Memorial Tennis Tournament Jan. 21. The yearly Valentine’s Tournament is Feb. 18. A Doubles Tournament will run two days, March 4-5. The Bye Bye Birdies send off is April 1. All area tennis players (members or not) are invited to play in one or all of the upcoming events.
Drive over to the Thakkar Tennis Center to watch the daily progress of the new pickleball courts. Then join the other 83 HCTA club members who love to stay fit and healthy as well as enjoy camaraderie in the club house after the game.