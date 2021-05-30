SEBRING — Herb Somers’ craft beer brewery had been open only about a week when he received a telephone call. It was from another craft brewer who had visited Turn 2 Brewery in Sebring. Somers, who is the majority owner, explained that he hosted an industry night and invited several other craft brewers from around the state.
“We tried to pick apart your beers, and we just couldn’t find anything wrong with them,” the caller told Somers.
“For another brewer to call another brewer and say that, it just made me feel so proud about my stuff,” Somers said.
Breweries are about social environment, Somers said, and that’s how he sees the place.
“It’s a friendly atmosphere kind of like ‘Cheers,’” he said. “Everybody comes in; we want them to feel welcome. We want people to feel comfortable.”
The taproom offers a variety of freshly brewed beer as well as hard ciders.
“The beers are all local to Florida,” Somers said. “We have sours, other different types of ales; we have lagers. All of them are made in Florida.
“We look for any craft brewery that is in Florida and try to bring them as guest taps,” he added.
Bottled water and soft drinks in cans are also available. Somers said there are plans in the future to make a few craft sodas such as root beer or cream soda.
Snack foods like pretzels and chips are sold there. People can bring their own food. Somers said he is trying to bring in food trucks but they have to schedule weeks in advance.
“Food trucks are booked four to six weeks out,” he said, noting that Donut NV has already been there.
“Because of the whole pandemic thing a lot of them have shut down so there is limited amounts of them. Some of them already had prior agreements with people.”
Chubby Wubby’s, which offers hotdogs, has been to the brewery a couple of times. Somers wants food truck owners to contact him and discuss coming to Turn 2.
Arrangements have been made with some local restaurants. Dimitri’s will deliver after 4 p.m. Maryland Fried Chicken will do so at any time. People can also order from the Blue Lagoon.
There will be entertainment at Turn 2. The band Blackbird Anthem has played there. The establishment has SiriusXM Radio and a jukebox that Somers said sounds “awesome.”
Turn 2 is open seven days a week. Currently its hours are 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Somers said they might adjust the hours to open in the afternoon.
There is seating for 110 people. Somers said the building has a capacity for 154. Customers can also sit outside.
The address is 4496 Tanglewood Drive. The telephone number is 803-710-2337.
Information about upcoming events can be found on Turn 2’s Facebook page.