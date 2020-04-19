Herb Somers received a Mr. Beer Kit as a Christmas gift from his sister several years ago. Somers said she thought he would like it.
“She knew I liked drinking a few beers from time to time,” he said.
In addition to enjoying a cold one, Somers likes making beer. So much so that he is planning to build a 5,000-square-foot building for a craft brewery and tap room in north Sebring. Turn 2 Brewing Company wil be located at 4496 Tanglewood Drive.
Somers expects construction to take between four and six months. He hopes to open before November.
There will be a bar for customers to sit at. However, only the craft beers that are made there will be available. Somers added that he plans to bring in some wines.
Somers said Turn 2 “is not a nightclub.” He is going to have live bands there as well as things like Trivia Night and Cornhole. There will be games for kids and sodas and water for that age group.
Turn 2 will also be pet friendly.
Somers said he is looking at it as a place for social gatherings, where family and friends can get together. He plans to have food trucks come there and wants to do something with local restaurants.
The days of the week and the hours of operation have not been determined.
Somers, who is an electrical engineer, said he has always wanted to start a business.
“I love brewing,” he said. “I love the smell and the taste.”
Somers said he decided to build the brewery in Sebring because he says there is not a lot of craft beer in Highlands County. He added that there are a lot of people that enjoy craft beer.
The building is next to Tanglewood. He said the reaction so far from people there is that they are excited about his project.
It has been a long time in coming. Somers said he has spent four years on the project and noted there have been a lot of challenges.
Somers has set up The Turn 2 Founder’s Crew program. The one time non-refundable cost is $500 plus tax. According to the Turn 2 Facebook page, members “will enjoy exclusive hand-crafted benefits, special access to events and limited releases as well as a distinguished display of your membership.”
Somers said he plans to do some charitable things for the community.
As far as the name for the establishment, Somers said Turn 2 has a couple of different meanings. One has to do with the Sebring International Raceway. He said he wanted something that would be recognized locally.
The other involves baseball. Somers said his son has played the game and among the positions has been an infielder. Turn 2 means making a double play by the defense and getting two outs.
Somers has set up a website: turn2brew.com .