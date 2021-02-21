And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.
Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:
For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:
I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.
Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?
Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.
aka, empathy and compassion.
Matthew 25:40-45
As opposed to the evil concept of giving trillions in tax cuts, bailouts, and subsidizing the wealthy, via corporate welfare, while screwing the poor, via austerity — the devil's work.
Limbaugh was an advocate of this evil injustice; but now we have one less hate-mongering savage poisoning the airwaves and minds of the miseducated, naive and gullible, thank God.
Rush heartlessly proposed the execution of drug addicts, but later when he became an opiate addict, didn’t call for his own murder; but God executed him, as He does all shameless, hypocritical blowhards who misguidedly deceive the people, by advocating hatred instead of love, and God is love — turn away from hate, it only leads to the pit, as Rush now knows.
Mark Zembower
Sebring