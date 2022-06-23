SEBRING — Driving around with a loud radio could cost big time. A bill regulating the volume of car radios was struck down in 2012 for being unconstitutional. That has change with the passing of House Bill 1435.
Among other things, HB1435 amends Florida State Statute 316.3045, “which prohibits excessive noise emanating from a motor vehicle, by removing the portion of statute which the Florida Supreme Court deemed invalid in 2012.”
Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law on May 26, and was effective immediately. HB1435 the states: “It is unlawful for any person operating or occupying a motor vehicle on a street or highway to operate or amplify the sound produced by a radio, tape player, or other mechanical soundmaking device or instrument from within the motor vehicle so that the sound is:
(a) Plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle; or
(b) Louder than necessary for the convenient hearing by persons inside the vehicle in areas adjoining churches, schools, or hospitals.”
Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said his agency would like to educate people on the law and give out warnings before writing a bunch of citations.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said something similar. His agency would write warning citations for a bit but would definitely write tickets.
“The loud music is one of the main complaints in the business district,” Fansler said.
Fansler also said the police department, at 8 N. Oak Ave., is subject daily to loud music emanating from vehicles. It can be distracting, according to the chief.
Fansler does not believe the law is unconstitutional because no one is telling the motorist they cannot listen to music just not at extreme volumes. He said people in the vehicles should have the respect for others to lower the volume.
This law does not apply to first responder vehicles with loud sirens.
The non-moving violation may not give you points on your license but it will set you back $116.