SEBRING — Does this sound familiar? You pull onto a foggy road and instantly a car appears from out of the mist, right on top of you?
Did you see the car? Did it have lights on? If not, it might as well have been invisible.
Local law enforcement and emergency management officials want drivers to remember that any time light is low — twilight, night or dawn — or visibility is hampered, such as rain, smoke or fog, drivers need to have their headlights on.
“As we approach the spring of the year it seems on a lot of mornings we have foggy conditions,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said that’s resulted in a lot of public warnings.
“We try to Facebook when we see bad fog conditions,” Bashoor said. “The message is the same every time (his emphasis): ‘Leave extra time, leave extra space, turn on headlights, [and] SLOW DOWN (sic).”
The problem, Bashoor said, gets “exponentially worse” with older drivers whose reaction times may be slower than others.
“If you could print in bold caps, ‘TURN YOUR HEADLIGHTS ON,’ (sic) that would be great,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said via email. “I think it doesn’t occur to motorists how hard it is to actually see them. They figure they can see, why can’t others?”
Fansler also cautions drivers not to rely too heavily on “automatic” features, such as daytime headlights that may or may not come on.
It’s one of the things they should check before leaving their driveway, garage or parking space, he said.
Sebring Police Lt. Mike Cutolo said it’s actually Florida law to have lights on during low-light and/or low-visibility conditions.
Florida Statutes 316.217 states when lamps are required: “At any time from sunset to sunrise including the twilight hours. Twilight hours shall mean the time between sunset and full night or between full night and sunrise.”
The law also states lights are required during “any rain, smoke, or fog.”
Using headlights at those times isn’t about helping the driver see better, said Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel: It’s about making your vehicle visible to others.
He also said drivers need to slow down in fog. Reduced visibility cuts into the time available to see something in the road ahead and either brake, swerve or both to avoid it.
“This is critical at any time, but especially in the mornings when there are children either walking to school or waiting to get on a bus,” Dressel said.
Lake Placid town members — and member of the county who’ve lived here a long time — have deep concern for fog. A wreck at 7:40 a.m. one mid-February Monday in 1976 killed a school bus driver and three young students.
A semi-trailer slammed into a loaded school bus in dense fog as the bus crossed U.S. 27 from County Road 621 to Interlake Boulevard.
The wreck also injured more than 50 other elementary school children.
An anonymous witness said headlights would not have helped, in part because the truck driver was impaired. However, the witness said the Highlands County School District started putting strobe lights on top of buses — a common piece of equipment today.
Cutolo said drivers should also consider another obstacle to visibility: Dew.
Unless drivers garage vehicles overnight or keep a towel in the cabin to wipe off windows and side mirrors, morning dew can obscure the 360-degree view around them.
If need be, drivers might want to roll down their windows to see the center line and listen for approaching cars, just in case someone is running without lights.
It’s all about a sense of awareness in all adverse conditions, Cutolo said: It can save lives.