It has been a long time since I have written a letter to the editor in the News-Sun. I lived in western Okeechobee County 16 years ago and worked here as an occupational therapist helping babies to adults as I traveled from house to house or to schools in Hendry, Glades, Highlands and Indiantown. Now I work two days a week in Highlands County.
I grew up as a Christian in this area. I learned to journal during my quiet time with Jesus and recently God has given me Psalm 91 for comfort and Matthew 24 for wisdom and knowledge and Psalm 90:10 where Moses reveals that we will not live forever but that God has given us 70-80 years of age.
All of these Scriptures relate to what is going on with COVID-19/coronavirus. I encourage you to follow the health precautions and guidelines that have been set up and I lovingly urge everyone to open the Bible and pray and seek God during this crisis. This is just part of the process that has been prophesied before we see the rapture of the Christians, the Great Tribulation and the 2nd Coming of Jesus who will establish heaven on earth.
God bless America. Stay safe.
John “JP “ Pasquale
Indiantown