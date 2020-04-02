Some strains of the Sars viruses are known to be highly sensitive to heat at temperatures exceeding 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The CDC says that they do not know whether this particular strain (Sars-CoV-2) that is responsible for COVID-19 has that same vulnerability: “Generally coronaviruses survive for shorter periods of time at higher temperatures and higher humidity than in cooler or dryer environments. However, we don’t have direct data for this virus, nor do we have direct data for a temperature-based cutoff for inactivation at this point . . ..”
Until the CDC reaches the point of developing that direct data there doesn’t appear to be any serious drawback to supplementing the recommended regimen of surface wipe-downs by periodically cranking up the thermostat to 81 or more degrees for several hours.
John Huber
Sebring