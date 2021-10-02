AVON PARK — Jerry Roy Turner, 77, of Avon Park was arrested Wednesday night by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill.
HCSO was called to a residence on Oakwood Drive in reference to a verbal altercation, according to the arrest report. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim stated he was doing some work for Turner. The victim stated he was working inside the house when Turner pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his head and told the victim he would shoot him if he didn’t finish the work, the report shows.
The victim gathered his tools while Turner allegedly threatened to kill him and said, “I’m from Tennessee and that’s what I do.”
The victim left and got into his vehicle in order to leave. Turner allegedly went outside as well, pointing the gun at the victim’s vehicle.
A witness corroborated the victim’s account. Turner was released on bond on Thursday.