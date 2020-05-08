LAKE PLACID — Robert Earl Turner, 57, listed as homeless, was arrested Tuesday night by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is facing felony charges of burglary of an occupied building unarmed and petit theft second degree, third subsequent offense.
According to the report, deputies arrived at a home on Crestmore Drive in Highway Park, a subdivision of Lake Placid, and saw Turner standing on the road in front of the house. The deputies spoke with the female victim in the home who said she heard noises from the rear of the house and went to investigate. She told deputies that Turner was in her backyard in a “agitated state” yelling it was his home and yelling his name.
The female victim also told deputies her vehicle door was opened and her belongings were “ransacked.” She advised that neither her house door nor the vehicle door were left opened. She expressed she did not give him permission to enter her properties.
Deputies made contact with the male victim in the residence whose statement corroborated the female’s statement.
The deputy noted a Chevrolet key in Turner’s pocket after he was handcuffed and searched. It turned out to be the key to the male victim’s vehicle. The truck’s owner said his key is kept in the house.
When Turner was read his rights, he said he didn’t understand and the deputy asked what part he didn’t understand. Turner shook his head and said “take me to jail.” At the jail he was read his rights again, said he understood and yelled obscenities. Turner is being held without bond at the Highlands County Jail.