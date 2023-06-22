Turner charged with felony murder in law enforcement shooting

Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz is prosecuting Doreen Turner on third degree felony murder. She and Bradley Frank Begens refused commands to show their hands in the moments before deputies shot Begens to death.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Doreen Turner, the woman charged in connection with the police shooting death of her boyfriend in May, was arraigned Monday in Highlands County felony court.

During the arraignment, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden for a pretrial conference in August to give him time to review a court-ordered psychological report on Turner.

Recommended for you