Turner charged with felony murder in law enforcement shooting

Doreen Turner, the woman charged in connection with the police shooting death of her boyfriend in May, was arraigned Monday in Highlands County felony court.
During the arraignment, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden for a pretrial conference in August to give him time to review a court-ordered psychological report on Turner.
Cowden ordered the mental evaluation on May 10 after Carter, who was defending Turner on a charge of aiding a fugitive, expressed concerns about Turner’s mental health. Courts do not proceed when a defendant does not have the ability to help prepare a defense for themselves or understand the criminal proceedings they are undergoing.
Turner is scheduled to be evaluated by a court-appointed psychologist in July and a report on Turner’s mental health will be available to Carter by Aug. 3, Carter said.
Turner accused of aiding fugitive boyfriend
The fugitive that Turner is accused of aiding was Bradley Frank Begens, 63, who was wanted on some 17 counts of failing to register as a convicted sex offender.
On May 22, 2023, just 12 days after Cowden’s order to have her evaluated, Turner, 60, was hiding from deputies in a closet with Begens, her live-in boyfriend. Sheriff’s deputies say Begens, a fugitive registered sex offender, pointed a gun at them. Turner and Begens had also refused to answer deputies’ commands to answer the front door or to show their hands while in the closet, sheriff’s deputies said.
Turner is now charged with third-degree felony murder and resisting police with violence in connection with Begens’ death.
According to a Sheriff’s Office account of the May 22 shooting, the department had designated Begens an “absconded fugitive’’ since he failed to show for court on the charges of failing to register as a sex offender in November.
Begens, Turner didn’t show hands
Turner was charged with aiding and harboring a sex offender in August 2022 when she allegedly refused to tell a sheriff’s deputy Begens’ whereabouts.
Sheriff’s deputies found and arrested Begens on Sept. 12 and he was released on bond.
When Begens failed to show for his next court date, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Nov. 16, 2022, ordered a no-bond bench warrant for Begens. He remained a fugitive until May 22 when the Sheriff’s Office sought to serve civil papers at the couple’s Concord Street home.
According to Highlands County Sheriff Detective Du’Wayne Kelly’s report on the day of the fatal shooting, Begens, 63, was on the back patio of his home and ran inside when he saw deputies approaching. The Sheriff’s Office had already issued an Intelligence Bulletin on May 19 indicating that he may be in possession of a firearm. That information, according to deputies, came from Turner, who at some point told law enforcement that Begens had a gun and was “threatening others with it,” Kelly’s report said.
Couple failed to answer demands
After Begens ran inside the house, he and Turner failed to respond to deputies who knocked on the front door and identified themselves, the report said. Nor did the couple respond after being hailed from a sheriff’s SUV public address intercom. Deputies on the scene requested a search warrant to enter the residence. Polk County Judge Jennifer A. Swenson signed the search warrant, which was used to enter and search the home.
After Begens and Turner could not be found in the rest of the house, deputies determined they were inside a locked master bedroom. Highlands County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Ritenour then used a tool to open the bedroom door, the report said. The couple – hiding in the bedroom closet – failed to show their hands after repeated commands by Ritenour and other deputies. Deputies sent a K9 into the room to apprehend Begens, who they believed could be armed.
Deputies: Begens displayed handgun
That’s when deputies say Begens produced a handgun and pointed it at deputies – “wherein two deputies fired multiple times at Begens resulting in him being struck with shots which were fired by law enforcement,” Kelly’s report states. Begens was declared dead; Turner was not struck by gunfire. They arrested Turner, who was out on bond on the charge of aiding Begens while he was a fugitive.
Florida Statute 782.04(4) stipulates that third-degree murder occurs when a person unintentionally kills another person while committing, or attempting to commit, a non-violent felony. It is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.