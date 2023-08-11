Doreen Turner, the woman who was hiding in a closet next to her boyfriend when sheriff’s deputies gunned him down on May 22, has been deemed mentally ill and therefore, incompetent to stand trial.
The 60-year-old will now be committed to a state mental hospital for treatment, but may eventually face prosecution on third-degree murder charges, prosecutors said.
“She is in Highlands County Jail and awaiting placement to the state hospital – commitment,” Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said. “Once she is restored to competency, we can proceed with the prosecution.”
The court will receive a report on Turner’s progress every six months, he said.
Florida Statutes state that “every defendant who is charged with a felony and who is adjudicated incompetent to proceed may be involuntarily committed for treatment upon a finding by the court that they are mentally ill and unable to aid in their own defense.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on July 14 ordered a psychiatric evaluation to gauge Turner’s mental health. The results of the evaluation, which declared Turner unable to assist in her own defense – came on Aug. 3. On that day, Cowden ruled that under the law, Turner cannot proceed to trial under such circumstances. She put the charges on hold, then ordered the Department of Children and Families, which handles such commitments, to prepare the order.
Turner was the fiancee of Bradley Frank Begens, who had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for a court hearing. He was facing charges of failing to register as a sex offender, and Turner, who allegedly helped hide him from deputies, was charged in connection with his May 22 shooting. She is charged with third-degree felony murder in connection with her boyfriend’s death. The charge is applied to people who ”unintentionally kill another person while committing or attempting to commit a crime,” according to Florida Statutes.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Sgt. Steve Ritenour, who was in the room when Begens was killed, Turner had acted erratically during calls to dispatchers in the months leading up to the shooting.
When Turner called 911 during a domestic dispute, for instance, she allegedly told police that Begens was “armed, possibly had a weapon, and said someone may end up dead,” Ritenour testified during a recent hearing. He also said Turner used the term “shoot to kill” during another 911 call.
All of that information led Ritenour to say from the stand, “We were aware there may be a firearm” in the house.
So, when Ritenour and other deputies entered Turner and Begens’ home after spotting him on the back porch, they acted as if he might have a gun. After clearing the rest of the house, yelling for the pair to announce themselves, Ritenour testified, he had to batter the master bedroom door loose. They discovered Begens hunkering in the bedroom closet and ordered him to show his hands. Instead, Ritenour said, Begens pointed a handgun at them, leading deputies to fire their guns.
It was at that point they realized Turner was also in the closet, “a foot away” from her fiance, Ritenour testified.
