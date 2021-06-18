There are many different pieces of equipment that make flying an airplane more enjoyable and safer. We have systems that let us know how the engine is running and if the alternator is providing a charge so all the avionics are working. (Avionics is a fancy aviation word that means radios, and ADS-B and transponder equipment.)
Not all general aviation aircraft are required to have a two-way radio, but not having one will limit where a pilot can take an aircraft in the national airspace. It is really a good thing to have a functioning radio. A radio provides the ability of the pilot to communicate with air traffic control, broadcast the pilot’s intentions and position when approaching an airport, and have the ability to hear the latest weather and airport conditions.
I fly a classic and basic airplane, the venerable Cessna 150. It is a single engine 1.5-seat airplane (in recent years, the space in the cockpit has become smaller and I have become bigger) that has started thousands of pilots on their journey into the sky and earning their private pilot’s license. It has one radio, but recently the radio began to have issues.
Radios used in two-way communications have an important feature called the “Squelch”. This feature allows the pilot to limit the amount of static and adjust the range/sensitivity of the reception so you are hearing the broadcasts in the immediate vicinity. Having a functioning squelch is important. It is sort of like having selective hearing at home, but that is a topic for another column.
My Cessna 150 radio began to have problems and the auto-squelch feature stopped working. My first thought was it might be the radio antenna. I took it off and found it in very poor condition, so the base was cleaned up and a new replacement installed. A $125 replacement antenna was a much better alternative to a new $3,000 radio. The excitement of flying with the new antenna was short-lived when there was no change in the constant loud roar of static coming through the radio.
Could the airplane be flown with the squelch not working? Yes, it could, but it would be near impossible to hear other broadcasts from other aircraft while flying, and that is not very safe. So, the search for a replacement radio began. The simple solution would be to find an exact match of the old radio and just slide in the new radio where the old one came out. On the other hand, would I be buying another potential squelch problem as this model only had an internal auto-squelch feature. Changing radio models would require replacing the antenna, connecting cables, and putting a new mount in the panel. That is hundreds of dollars and doesn’t include the radio to the tune of about $4,000.
I was able to find an exact same model of a reconditioned radio at a very reasonable cost. With a twist of a Phillips screwdriver, the old unit came out and the new radio slid in.
As I sat in the airplane and turned on the master switch to power the avionics, I was wondering what would happen when I turned on the radio. Would the roar of the static come back or would there be quiet until there was a transmission of another aircraft? A feeling of relief came as there was no static, just quiet. I tuned in the Automated Weather Observation Service (AWOS), which is a constant updated loop of current conditions at Sebring airport, and it was clear and crisp. I called the FBO on the common frequency and they heard me loud and clear. All was good in radio land.
I could not help but see a parallel with my radio challenge and what is going on in our nation today. We are so divided and everyone is talking but no one is listening. The static of controversy and “my way is right and yours is wrong” doesn’t get us very far to solve any issues. We need to squelch the static and listen to each other. Communication and understanding starts with listening and the willingness to share ideas that will benefit the greater good and not just one side. Our future and our democracy will depend on everyone having a vote, encouraging participation in the democratic process, and working together for the common good. Let’s get the squelch working and start listening and communicating with each other.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.