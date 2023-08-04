Two dozen showed up last Saturday at Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring to run the race for “Best Story.”
Two dozen showed up last Saturday at Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring to run the race for “Best Story.”
The turtle won.
Retired zookeeper Tammy Buhrmester told a story about rescuing a turtle, and then having to rescue herself.
“It was hysterically funny, and so well told, as were the others,” said Vanessa Logsdon, HLT executive director.
It was such a good tale, Logsdon said, she would like to see if Buhrmester would submit it to The Moth to present on their big stage.
The night marked the second time Highlands Lakeside Theatre and Heartland Cultural Alliance hosted a Moth StorySLAM-type competition and family entertainment evening, using game cards and prompts from the popular New York show, followed by a storyteller competition.
Logsdon said the competition last Saturday night in Anthony’s Lounge at HLT drew in 25 people and had eight slots open for competitors. Seven signed up.
If the event had brought in more hopefuls, they’d have had to draw names, Logsdon said.
The off-the-cuff stories in the first act were excellent, as were the prepared stories in the second act, she said.
“While Tammy’s story was excellent, she had tough competition and won by a slight margin,” Logsdon said.
When the event was held the first time, in April 2022, they had six slots and 30 people at the Drs. Thakkar Pavilion. Unlike last year, this event had no poetry; just stories.
This event was well received, Logsdon said. It was a small turnout, but that’s to be expected for a small storytelling gathering.
Attendees asked Logsdon if HLT and HCA could host this event more often, and it sounded like a good idea to her.
Logsdon said she would discuss it with Heartland Cultural Alliance at their next meeting to see about setting up another event.
“We may be growing this event and moving it around the county,” she said.
