SEBRING — A group of residents who live on the southwest shore of Lake Istokpoga hoped to get some help with tussocks Wednesday night.
Sheri McLaughlin and her neighbors on the coast of the lake, a bit north of Windy Point Park, said Hurricane Ian had torn loose some tussocks from the vegetative islands on that end of the lake. As a result, the thick floating vegetation had come up against their shallows and impedes their ability to get out onto the lake.
They had hoped they could find out what the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) could do about that. According to Geoffrey Lokuta, FWC’s biological administrator for the Division of Habitat and Species Conservation, Invasive Plant Management Section, not much.
It has to fit into the management plan for the lake, and tussock is both a natural feature and a necessary part of habitat. It’s tendency to float around is part of the natural system, too.
Most of all, however, the FWC can’t simply remove a native plant mass because it obscures the view or blocks access, not unless it blocks access at a public dock.
McLaughlin said she learned that she and her neighbors, if they want to pool their resources, will be able to remove vegetation from their private property. Once it gets out into the lake, however, those plants are managed and protected by FWC.
Wednesday night was the first update meeting the agency has been able to have with local residents about its lake-specific management plan since the start of the pandemic. Approximately 30 residents and other stakeholders came out to the Lorida Community Center to hear from Lokuta, Southwest Fisheries Administrator Eric Johnson, Biologist David Holmberg, Snail Kite Conservation Coordinator Tyler Beck, Freshwater Fisheries Biologist Sara Menendez, Fish and Wildlife Biologist Steve Shattler and others.
FWC created a lake-specific management plan for Istokpoga. Users and residents had raised concerns in 2015 over what they saw as too much spraying and not enough vegetation to sustain fisheries.
FWC got the University of Florida staff to start developing a plan in 2017, based on stakeholder and agency input, and approved/adopted it in 2020.
The plan lays out what minimum levels of plant and animal species FWC wants to keep on the lake, and how much spraying FWC will and won’t do to maintain invasive species.
One concern raised involved how often FWC sends out boats to do spraying. The lake now has had five zones for spraying, with only one or two zones getting sprayed at any one time, as part of a pilot test, and then a second test putting in a six-week pause between spraying new zones.
Mechanical harvesting is also being explored as a way to cut the use of chemicals in the lake.
Bird and fish biologists told people that specific areas are left alone if they see that the vegetation is benefiting the fish or helping wading birds to nest.
Lokuta said the lake water level, historically, fluctuated by as much as seven feet per year. Flood controls have helped to stabilize that to a two- or three-foot change. This helps make boat navigation, fishing and other recreational activities easier because people can count on a relative water depth, especially by the shoreline.
The downside, he said, is that as vegetation would get heavy and lake levels would drop, lightning strikes would ignite the vegetation and burn it off, opening up the lake bed for summer rains to fill it up again. This would prevent habitat from getting choked.
With a draw-down, the FWC could use burning as another vegetation removal method.
However, with so much recreational and residential use of the lake, it’s not feasible to do a draw-down, but Lokuta hopes there may be an opportunity to bring one up in the near future. Istokpoga hasn’t had one in 21 years.
Similarly, other places like Lake Kissimmee have not had draw-downs in 25-30 years.
Ideally, Lokuta said, a lake like Istokpoga should have a draw-down every five years.