SEBRING — Most television viewers have watched Snoopy of Peanuts put up lights and decorations all over his dog house in the “Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown” special.
This year, for the third year in a row, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring wants its residents to light up their neighborhoods in a showcase called “’Twas the Lights before Christmas.”
All Sun ‘N Lake residences and businesses may take part, and are encouraged to do so. They only need to have registration turned in by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Recreation Office at the community pool, 3500 Edgewater Drive, then have their lights ready to go before the competition starts, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
Ariel Fells, director of Community Service, said Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring had just 10 participants the first year in 2018, and then 20 in 2019, but hope to get far more than that this year.
“We really enjoy it,” Fells said. “We’re adamant about continuing it this year. Christmas lights bring a lot of joy.”
Registration must be turned in by close of business on Dec. 10 with Supervisor of Recreation and Events Kelly Banks, who is available by email at kbanks@snldistrict.org. Once all entries are in, Banks will map them out and send that map via email blast to all residents so they can see and enjoy them.
“Bring your golf cart or car and look at the different displays. There were different cars and golf carts we continued to see on the path [last year],” Fells said. “It was cool to see the community was engaging in it.”
Fells said it was a bit difficult last year that the first night of the competition is when the judging takes place. Any mistakes in wiring or improvements made later won’t count. However, with the lights up all through December, it gives everyone in the community a chance to take them in.
The judges, Fells said, will split into more than one vehicle, carrying score sheets to see which displays fit the categories of “Overall First Impression,” “Wow Factor,” “Completeness,” “Originality/Creativity” and/or “Festive/Holiday Theme.”
Prizes include:
- First Place — $100 gift card to Publix Supermarket.
- Second Place — $50 gift card to Publix.
- Third Place — $25 gift card to Publix.
- Voters Choice on Facebook — $25 gift card to Publix.
The Voters Choice takes place via the District’s Facebook page at “SNLDistrict.” Anyone interested in competing for the Voters Choice award should submit a picture of their light display by 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, the day before the competition starts. The display with the most “likes” on Facebook by 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 will win the Voters Choice prize.
All displays need to conform to the following guidelines:
- Applications must be in before the end of business on Dec. 10.
- Decorations must be visible from the roadway.
- Decorations must be ready and lit by 6 p.m. Dec. 17 to compete.
Every participating residence or business will receive a yard sign to let the community know that they are entered in the contest. Winners will be notified on Dec. 18, with prizes available for pickup that day at the District Office, 5306 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd.
Have fun and show your creativity to Sun ‘N Lake, Fells said.
For further details or event information, please contact Supervisor of Recreation and Events Kelly Banks at kbanks@snldistrict.org.