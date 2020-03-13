SEBRING — After the FIA World Endurance Championship announced the cancellation of its race in Sebring early Thursday morning, race fans held their collective breath as they waited for IMSA to determine whether the races will go on. The fans would not have to wait long, around noon, IMSA announced it was postponing the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring as presented by Advance Auto Parts.
IMSA will now end its race season with the 2020 IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship, which will take place Nov. 11-14 at the Sebring International Raceway.
The WeatherTech Night of Champions awards banquet will take place on Nov. 15 at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel and the Championship Awards for both the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge will take place the weekend of the 12 Hours.
The Sebring Community Redevelopement Agency’s 12-Hour Fan Fest has been postponed from Tuesday evening and will be rescheduled to coincide with the races in November. The Sebring Race Gala, presented by the Highlands Art League, was scheduled for Wednesday but has also been cancelled.
The 12 Hours of Sebring started in 1954 and has only been canceled one time, in 1974 during a national gas shortage.
“Hang on to your 2020 tickets,” said Wayne Estes, general manager and president of Sebring International Raceway. “All of the admission tickets will be honored. November is a great time to be here. We will have a spectacular event. We will have the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring as presented by Advance Auto Parts, Alan Jay 120 and the Prototype Challenge Race.”
The travel restrictions from certain countries made it impossible for the teams and drivers and many necessary people to get stateside before the restrictions would be enforced. Some individuals are here already, as are many WEC cars. Now, teams will have to work on getting back to Europe.
“It does not look like WEC is going to be able to join us in November,” Estes said. “Their schedule won’t work out. I am not saying it is impossible, but it doesn’t look good.”
WEC CEO Gerard Nevu said in a press release on Wednesday night it was not easy to cancel the race. This would have been the second year that featured the WEC team at the 12 Hours.
“This decision was not made lightly. Our teams and officials place great value on racing at Sebring in front of its enthusiastic and knowledgeable fans,” Nevu said. “While this cancellation has been forced upon us because of the travel restrictions from Europe to USA, WEC remains committed at all times to the health and welfare of its teams, officials and race fans. Further, the quality of every aspect of a WEC race event is at the heart of everything that we do and will never be compromised.”