There are countless books offering advice regarding life, work and gifts, sharing principles by which to live your best life. If you’re looking for one written in story form, making it easy to read and apply, look no further than Terry Felber’s “The Legend of the Monk and the Merchant.”
Felber highlights the concept of every day being a gift from God, so we must use each one wisely. From faith, resources, character, challenges, counsel and finances, “The Legend of the Monk and the Merchant” provides 12 keys to successful living whether you are in full-time ministry or full-time business. No matter what stage of life you find yourself, Felber’s legendary story will inspire you to use the gifts and talents you have been given to make the most of every day. Are you a student, a new parent, a seasoned professional, serving in ministry, or volunteering in your retirement? Read the story for yourself, for the aspects and lessons that stick out to you will likely be different from the ones that stand out to someone else – such as a baby giraffe repeatedly being kicked.
To get you started today, evaluating and challenging how you’re living your current life, here are the 12 principles from “The Legend of the Monk and the Merchant”:
1. Work hard and God will prosper you.
2. Financial prosperity is often connected to soul prosperity.
3. Do whatever you can to provide for your family.
4. Trials develop character, preparing you for increased blessing.
5. Don’t displace blame. Take responsibility for the problems that are the result of my own bad decisions.
6. See challenges as stepping stones, not obstacles.
7. Be meek before God and bold before men.
8. Live debt-free and below your means.
9. Always keep to your budget.
10. Loaning money destroys relationships.
11. Set aside the first 10% to honor God.
12. Understand the power of partnership.
So, consider your calling – what you were born to do and where you feel most alive. Smile pleasantly. Work hard at what you love. Remember you can always begin again. And check out Terry Felber’s book, “The Legend of the Monk and the Merchant.”
Carissa Marine enjoys reading for personal growth and sharing to encourage others. She serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County providing awareness and support to prevent child abuse and increase the overall well-being of our community’s kids.