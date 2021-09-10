Twenty years. Has it really been that long since that Tuesday when the world changed for all of us?
It seems hard to believe, but it really has been two decades. A child born on Sept. 11, 2001 is closer to being an adult today than a child.
In 2001, there was no such thing as a smartphone. There was no such thing as YouTube, nevermind Facebook, Instagram or SnapChat. These technologies have led us to a world where almost nothing happens of consequence that isn’t caught on video and soon spread around the world.
As seared into our collective memories as the images from that day are, imagine if there had been thousands of iPhones around the World Trade Center, or passengers livestreaming from the four planes.
Now, we have grown accustomed to seeing horrific acts played out on our many screens, from 5-inch phones to 80-inch HDTVs. It’s almost numbing.
And that is what we must avoid.
A saying that arose from the dust of Ground Zero is “If you see something, say something.” It was a way of reminding people to call law enforcement if you think someone is acting suspiciously.
But today, we see so much, be it a body-cam video of a young man being shot by police here at home, or news footage of a young Syrian boy, covered in dust and blood and just yanked from the rubble of his bombed-out home.
Now, a more appropriate slogan may be “if you see something, do something.” Find out how you can help make a world where those videos are the exception rather than the norm. Find out how you can make a difference. Don’t just click on the crying emoji on your Facebook feed. Instead, Google nearby agencies that are working toward sending aid to war-torn areas. Don’t just grumble about how you think police should handle things. Set up a neighborhood gathering where cops and the people they protect can get to know each other.
Today, 20 years after the world changed and we came to know unspeakable violence as an up close and personal event, perhaps the best way you can honor the nearly 3,000 people who died that day and the untold numbers that have died in the events that have spread out from Ground Zero like ripples on a pond is to work toward making the world a better place. A place where our kids won’t have to grow up in a world where death and destruction are beamed to their hand-held devices so often that they don’t even know that it’s not supposed to be that way.
There are several places in Highlands County where you can attend for a moment of remembrance. Whether you want to wave an American flag for passing motorists, remember those lost in a Moment of Silence Ceremony, exercise your legs and back in a stair climb or attend the dedication of the 9/11 Memorial, find a place and spend a few minutes in solitude today. Remember those who lost their lives, not only on our own land, but also on foreign soil.