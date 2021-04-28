AVON PARK — In anticipation of the formal reopening of the “Twice as Nice Shoppe” at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2, J.P. O’Connor, senior pastor at Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, and Community Services Director Mavis Sager show one of the signs to be used at the ribbon cutting ceremony that day with shopping and touring afterwards.
“Our food pantry for citizens of the county who need help is supported from sales at the ‘Twice is Nice Shoppe,’” Sager said. “We’ve expanded our floor space to 4,000 square feet, which accommodates furniture in addition to housewares, home décor and clothing for all family members at bargain prices.”
Regular weekly hours are Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m. The shop is at 1418 W. Avon Blvd., Avon Park.
Donations are accepted on a daily basis. And volunteers are welcome to assist at the Shoppe or processing center.