Twins Tigers Baseball

Minnesota Twins first baseman Jose Miranda is greeted by teammate Gary Sanchez after scoring during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Detroit.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

DETROIT — Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Gray (5-3) is 2-0 against the Tigers this season, allowing one run on six hits in 13 innings.

