SEBRING — There was almost gunplay at the Blue Lagoon Saloon Saturday.
Sebring Police officers arrested and charged a woman with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after she twirled a pistol, Wyatt Earp-style, at a man who warned her he had a conceal-carry license.
The 3 a.m. incident occurred in the parking lot of the bar as Pushpa Gopal, 63, squealed her tires, which witnesses said endangered everyone.
A 22-year-old man in the parking lot told Gopal to stop, which only angered her. She parked her car, got out, and walked toward him. As the woman yelled, the man advised her that he had a concealed weapon license. She returned to her car, opened the door and pulled out a black revolver. As she walked back toward him, she allegedly spun the gun around her finger, much as one sees in Western movies, police said.
“Oh, you think you are strapped? How about now?” she said, then pointed the gun at the man.
The man told police he feared for his life at that point. Another person ran up to her and knocked the gun out of her hand. Momentarily confused, she picked up the gun, took off her shoes, then returned to her car.
Police arrived on scene and searched her car. They allegedly found the gun on the floor on the passenger side of the car.