Twisted economics
Here’s a twist to our economic situation that I haven’t noticed anybody else catching on to.
We have all these American citizens, potential voters, not working, sitting on their duffs collecting Joe Biden’s handouts, because the government is giving them more money than they can make at their usual jobs. The jobs we’re talking about are food service jobs, waiting tables or doing clean up, restaurant cooking, minimally skilled construction work like roofing or pouring concrete, yard care, hotel housekeeping, minimum wage in big box stores.
Meanwhile Uncle Joe is allowing all these unskilled, illegal immigrants to pour into the country. And these people have no means of supporting themselves once they leave their slimy trails across the border. These people are not being properly vetting, just turned loose to go wherever they want to in our country. When they slither out of the holding facilities, many using fake names, many of them will take any job they can find to feed themselves.
So these are the folks who are going to pounce on all these low-paying, minimal-skilled jobs.
That means the Americans, who might otherwise be forced to take these jobs when their handouts run out, will be seeking more handouts.
Come the elections!
Who are these American voters going to vote for? Dumb question, right? They’re going to support the administration that is continuing to dole out money to them.
By the way, where is all this money coming from when the cash cow, aka the American taxpayer, runs dry? Answer: Why Biden’s buddies in China, of course, rendering the United States even more dependent on the Chinese Communists, the very folks who brought us the virus that wrecked our economy in the first place.
Suzanna Crean
Avon Park