SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a convicted arsonist and a serial car thief for beating an 88-year-old man to death in his home last year.
Britney Lee Andrus, 24, and Tyler Ethan Best, 20, were both charged with second-degree murder during commission of a burglary, burglary with battery and grand theft auto in connection with the attack that killed an elderly citizen.
The pair were charged last Friday, exactly a year after Oct. 22, 2020, the day James Little was found severely beaten in his home on Ramona Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Little died in the hospital five days later.
Deputies say Best and Andrus lived in the front portion of Little’s house at the time of the attack. They stole his red Buick Verano after the crime, and were believed to be in possession of other of his items, including jewelry and his wife’s identification.
Best was arrested days after the attack and was found in possession of a gun, ammunition and the items belonging to Little. Detectives charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding, unarmed burglary of a conveyance, and driving without a license. He was still in jail when prosecutors added murder to his charges.
Andrus was picked up Friday and charged with second-degree murder in the performance of a burglary; burglary with assault and battery; and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Second-degree murder is a first-degree felony punishable by life in prison. Assault and battery during a burglary also is punishable by life in prison.
It took months of interviews, evidence collection and laboratory analysis by forensic experts to build a case against Andrus and Best, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“The analysis of biological evidence can take several months,’ a Sheriff’s Office report said. “Once detectives had all the evidence in hand, the arrest warrants were obtained.”
Andrus and Best lived in a suite attached to Little’s home at the time of the murder. The two planned to rob Little, who lived in the main house, and steal his car so they could fund a trip to Michigan.
Both suspects have a criminal history and served nine months in the Highlands County jail on various charges.
Andrus served nine months in jail after pleading down an arson charge to criminal mischief. She was arrested after she set fire to a bed in a bedroom while parents and three children were in adjacent rooms.
The adults removed the children and called the fire department.
The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations estimated the damage to the house at $18,000.
Best also had a unique technique when it came to stealing cars, investigators said. In July and August 2020, Best advertised his availability for dates on a gay social media platform.
Men who agreed to connect with Best would pick him up in their vehicles. After a time, they would drive to a motel to procure a room. Best drove off with one vehicle as the victim was in a motel lobby registering the two. He stole another man’s vehicle after the two were in a motel room. He apparently grabbed the keys when the other man wasn’t looking and drove off.
Best also was arrested for car theft after taking cars belonging to relatives and friends without permission, court records show.