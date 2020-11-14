AVON PARK — Two people ended up charged in separate store theft incidents at Avon Park Walmart Supercenter.
The incidents were unrelated and occurred on different days, according to arrest reports, but they both happened roughly the same time of day: between 5-6 p.m.
The first took place Nov. 6, where deputies arrested 29-year-old Whitney Morgan Maricle of Winter Haven on charges of second-degree petit theft and resisting an officer without violence.
The second took place Nov. 8, where deputies arrested 34-year-old Daniel Gabor Zahony of Lake Placid on charges of second-degree petit theft, resisting the recovery of property and trespassing.
On Nov. 6, an asset protection employee for Walmart told deputies he saw a woman, later identified as Maricle, putting items in her purse. He gave a description and told deputies of seeing the woman leaving the store and running across U.S. 27 towards West Kingdom Way.
Arrest reports state that deputies found a woman matching the description in the area of West Lake Isis Avenue and North Anoka Avenue.
When deputies tried to make contact with her, she fled toward U.S. 27, ignoring orders to stop, reports said.
The witness told deputies he saw the woman put three packs of lighters, a Mountain Dew soda, a wireless speaker and flip-flop sandals in her purse.
She then allegedly went to the light bulb aisle and concealed a plug-in night light, and then tried to leave by the Garden Center entrance, reports said.
At that point, the employee approached her and attempted to direct her back into the store, at which point she ran.
Total value of the items, reports said, was $58.06.
On Nov. 8, Zahony was seen picking up two wireless audio car kits, each priced at $17.76, putting one in his pocket.
Allegedly, he opened the second package at the front of the store where loss prevention staff confronted him and asked him to go to their office.
Instead, he ran from the store, reports said, with the first kit still in his pocket.
Reports said that Zahony was trespassed from that location on Feb. 14, 2020.
The witness provided a vehicle description and license plate number to deputies, who then stopped him and arrested him, reports said.