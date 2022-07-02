AVON PARK — Two people arrived at the Dollar General in north Avon Park Thursday night in an apparent attempt to rob it.
Not seeing anyone at the register, they allegedly then exited the premises without making contact with employees or even helping themselves to drinks or snacks, according to officials with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies still want to find them. The guess is they will try again.
At last count, Highlands County has at least 17 Dollar General stores in urban and rural locations, along with four to five each of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores.
The attempted robbery took place at 7:25 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General at 2545 U.S. 27 North in Avon Park.
Based on surveillance video footage, which has not been released, one of the suspects had a firearm, and both were dressed in dark pants, dark hoodies and face coverings.
One had a white gaiter covering their entire face other than the eyes. One had black shoes with white soles, and both were wearing white gardener’s gloves.
One was approximately 6-foot-2 and the other was around 5-foot-9, but officials said the clothing and mannerisms of the suspects did not provide enough detail to deputies as to determine gender.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Chad Douberley at 863-402-7250.
- Those wanting to leave an anonymous tip can use the HCSO app or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (TIPS on your cell phone) or a www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.