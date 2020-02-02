SEBRING — A two-car wreck Thursday in Sebring has resulted in police recommending one elderly man get his driving skills re-evaluated.
Sebring police found 74-year-old Edward Detelj of Avon Park at fault in a wreck at 9:59 a.m. Thursday involving a multiple-lane change on southbound U.S. 27.
In addition to finding Detelj at fault, police issued him a written warning with a request to have the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles re-evaluate his driving skills, according to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart.
The wreck occurred on the southbound approach to a median crossover at Fortune Boulevard.
Hart said Detelj was in the outside/right lane in a silver 2016 Ford Escape while the other driver, 58-year-old Mark Roberts of Lake Placid, was in the center lane in a blue 2002 Chevrolet Tracker.
Hart said Detelj moved into the center lane in front of Roberts in an attempt to reach the inside/left lane and make a U-turn at the median crossover.
He was too close, Hart said, and the front of the Tracker hit the driver’s side rear quarter of the Escape.
There were no injuries and both men were standing and talking with city of Sebring police and fire personnel at the scene.