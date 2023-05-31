So far, there have been no cases of citrus black spot reported in Highlands County.
That’s good news for anyone concerned about the fungal growth that can ruin the fruit, which has now been found in two locations in Polk County.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 5:29 am
So far, there have been no cases of citrus black spot reported in Highlands County.
That’s good news for anyone concerned about the fungal growth that can ruin the fruit, which has now been found in two locations in Polk County.
Lourdes Perez Cordero, Highlands County’s agricultural and natural resources extension agent, said that the cases in Polk have been quarantined, fully, according to protocols.
Citrus black spot (CBS) is a fungal growth that manifests in different stages and usually appears as lesions on the fruit, Cordero said. Wet conditions spread it, which makes it a particularly difficult disease in Florida’s rainy season.
Other than in Polk County, black spot has been seen in just five counties in Southwest Florida — Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee — primarily Collier and Hendry, according to Citrus Industry magazine.
The only prior CBS infestation in Polk County was near U.S. 27 on the Highlands County border, Citrus Industry magazine recorded. However, that site became an industrial site several years ago, according to University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) plant pathologist Megan Dewdney.
As recently as May 17, Dewdney raised the possibility that 2022’s Hurricane Ian could have spread CBS beyond known infestation locations, Citrus Industry magazine stated. While the effects of Ian are uncertain, she noted that the hurricane passed through areas that had CBS.
The danger, according to news reports, is that the disease can cause up to a 60% yield loss due to fruit drop in severe situations with little management. However, in minimally-managed groves, Dewdney said fruit drop reaches just 10% to 20%.
Either way, fresh fruit coming from CBS-infected areas can face export restrictions to certain destinations, especially the European Union.
The first step to management, Dewdney stated, is to first find out if a grove is infected. If it is, a multiple mode-of-action fungicide program alternating with copper will help.
Other steps involve removing as much dead wood as possible and destroying it on site and practicing vehicle and equipment decontamination when leaving affected sites.
Dewdney also warns that if a grower reduces or stops their eradication program, the disease will return.
What about the backyard grower?
“If you have any problems with a backyard citrus tree, send in photos,” Cordero said.
There is no “general office” email for the Highlands County IFAS Extension Office, she said. However, residents with backyard trees can call 863-402-6540 and ask to speak with David Austin, the horticultural agent.
From there, they can ask for a direct email to the agent. It’s better to send photos and let agents then do a field visit to your tree, Cordero said, than to bring in samples of the fruit and risk spreading whatever they have into the air on the way.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.