Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.