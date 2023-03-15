SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies answered a call about suspicious people at a self-storage lot and ended up arresting two people on burglary charges.
Highlands County deputies arrested 47-year-old Victor Luis Gonzalez and 30-year-old Matthew Preston Hardeman and charged them in connection with burglary at Century Storage, at 9200 U.S. 27 S. in Sebring.
According to arrest affidavits, each man faces two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and a charge of possession of burglary tools.
Deputies received word at 7:51 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious person there. The tipster stated someone was trying to break in, and reportedly saw two people in the parking lot and a car parked outside the facility.
There was a black 2009 Pontiac – without a license plate, but found to be owned by Hardeman – stuck in the sand on the south side of the business, arrest reports said.
Deputies also found a spot where the outer fence had been cut, reports said, and where one of the storage units had been entered.
While waiting in the nearby orange grove, deputies saw a pickup truck pull into the grove where they were with its headlights off, reports said. They stopped the truck and found two men inside, all dressed in black: Gonzalez and Hardeman.
The truck had a Georgia license tag, registered to Hardeman, who was driving the truck, reports said. Victor was in the passenger seat, and a cordless grinder with a cutting blade sat between them.
Deputies detained the men and contacted the manager of the business, who told them the damage to the barbed-wire fence was $300.
After reviewing surveillance video footage, reports said, deputies saw two men approach the burglarized self-storage unit at 7:19 p.m., cutting the lock off, lifting the door and then putting it back down – leaving without taking anything.
Reports said the clothing the men on the video wore matched those of Gonzalez and Hardeman. When they checked with the man renting the storage unit, he said the value of the lock on the door was $14.50.
Deputies arrested both men and transported them to the Highlands County Jail, where they were searched. Gonzalez was found to have drugs on him and faces additional charges for possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.