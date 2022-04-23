SEBRING — Motorists on U.S. 27 Friday may have found themselves stuck in traffic at least once for one of a couple of midday crashes.
The first took place just a few minutes before noon on northbound U.S. 27 at College Drive. The other was southbound U.S. 27 at South George Boulevard.
In each case, there were no reports of injuries or people transported by medical units, but the scenes did back up traffic for a time.
At approximately 11:53 a.m., a small gray sport-utility vehicle collided with a late-model black Chevrolet Tahoe, resulting in heavy front-end damage to both vehicles, both of which also lost their front left wheels at the axle.
The two-car crash backed up traffic on the northbound stretch between College Drive and Sun 'N Lake Boulevard, forcing all but the heaviest truck traffic to detour onto College Drive and take Memorial Drive to downtown Avon Park and U.S. 27.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Engine 7 and Rescue 7 responded along with Highlands County sheriff's deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol.
Later that afternoon, at 1:18 p.m. a gray Honda Crosstour ran into a silver Ford pickup with a matching camper shell cover on the bed at the junction of U.S. 27 southbound at South George Boulevard.
The vehicles had less physical damage, but were still blocking the road, partially. Highlands County sheriff's deputies directed traffic through the one lane available until they could clear more of the intersection, approximately a half hour later.
HCFR Engine 19-1 responded, but deputies on scene confirmed no one was injured or transported from the scene.
Drivers, especially those impatient to cross traffic to the median or to turn across oncoming traffic are advised to exercise patience and caution, as other drivers reported near misses on Friday to the Highlands News-Sun at the same approximate times and locations as the other collisions.
As of Friday afternoon, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, there have been 16 traffic fatalities on Highlands County roads this year. One of those was on a motorcycle in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
This same time last year, there were nine fatalities.