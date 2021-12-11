SEBRING — Emergency responders had two apparent single-vehicle crashes to handle, starting at 1:15 p.m. Friday, including entrapment in a garbage truck and a rollover in a sedan.
The sedan rolled over, according to Sebring Police, because the driver had been drinking, had hit a curb and started losing her two passenger-side tires for a couple of miles before finally losing control of the car and flipping it.
Police have arrested 47-year-old Panagiota Lilopoulos of Sebring and charged her with driving under the influence, according to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart.
Hart said Lilopoulos had actually hit a curb along Sebring Parkway across from Avalon Road, just a short distance before reaching Scenic Highway. Hart said witnesses told police that they saw her hit the curb and after that she started losing her passenger-side tires.
By the time the car had driven through the Sebring roundabout and reached the approach to Home Avenue, the right-side tires were shredded, Hart said. She lost control and flipped the car.
It landed on the southbound/eastbound approach to Home Avenue. No other cars were involved, Hart said.
Hart repeated an often-said warning during the holidays to remind people not to drink and drive at any time, especially while celebrating, and to always have a designated non-drinking driver if they choose to celebrate with alcohol.
Sebring Police, Fire Engine 14-1 and HCFR Medic 17-1 all responded from their respective downtown stations.
Earlier, in another crash, a garbage truck wasn’t damaged, and the driver wasn’t injured, but the truck was disabled by a fallen power line.
While collecting garbage from residential streets in Lakeview Mobile Village, the truck snagged a line that snapped and came down on the truck, trapping the driver inside it until Duke Energy crews could shut off the power.
Responding were Sebring Fire Department Engine 15-1 from the south end of Lake Jackson and Highlands County Fire Rescue Medic 7-1 out of Sun ‘N Lake. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol also arrived, including Troop F Commander Col. Joe Franza, offering help, if he could.