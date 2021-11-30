Over the past two weeks, the nation saw two extremely important criminal cases wrap up proceedings and announce verdicts for the defendants. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse was declared not guilty on all charges after he killed two men and wounded one with an AR-15 rifle. In Brunswick, Georgia, three white men were convicted for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery that took place in February of 2020. The incidents involved in both cases caused massive amounts of controversy but I have to admit, the verdicts pushed out by the juries were the right ones.
Even in Kenosha, I have to agree that the law protects Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions. The Michigan Self-defense Act of 2006 justifies the use of deadly force in the event that, “The individual honestly and reasonably believes that the use of deadly force is necessary to prevent the imminent death of or imminent great bodily harm to himself or herself or to another individual.”
Videos of the event showed how Kyle Rittenhouse repeatedly attempted to evade the mob that was throwing items at him and other witnesses testified that one of the victims attempted to take Rittenhouse’s AR-15. Even after using deadly force, Kyle Rittenhouse was chased by his victims and beaten, before he would use deadly force on the second victim.
Every testimony and witness seemed to support the claim that Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in using deadly force for self-defense. That being said, I cannot support the fact that Rittenhouse would place himself in that situation to begin with but the law protects his right to be there. The jury ultimately found the right verdict for an extremely difficult case.
The Ahmaud Arbery case is a much easier one to decide because of the actions of the defendants. Ahmaud Arbery was a Black man on a run who was then pursued by two armed white men who suspected he was involved in theft, although there was nothing to support this belief. A third man was also charged in the murder and was responsible for recording the videotape of the events. Arbery was unarmed and pursued by the three men before being shot at point-blank range. As a last-ditch effort, he attempted to disarm one of his attackers but was gunned down in the middle of the road.
The brutal video shows everything necessary to support the guilty verdict. Arbery posed no threat to these armed men, even if it was thought that he was involved in theft.
For me, a runner, it felt personal to see Ahmaud Arbery be gunned down for enjoying a run. He was known to frequently be on runs in that neighborhood until vigilantes took it upon himself to murder him without any due process. You simply cannot justify the actions of those three men. Not even self-defense holds up, given the fact that the men brought the weapons to the struggle and not Ahmaud Arbery.
Unsurprisingly, the verdicts were met with outrage but I felt that they established strong precedents for the future. The Rittenhouse verdict is a precedent that protects people in riots and the Arbery verdict was a strong win in the fight against racism. They may not be perfect, but these verdicts will have lasting impacts for the future of a racially-divided nation.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.