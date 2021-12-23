Do you remember when you were young, and Christmas was just days away? Depending on who you are this might be just a few years past or perhaps it has been many decades ago. Perhaps it included simple presents and a special meal or was more a houseful of cheery chaos within a sea of colored paper and ribbons.
Whether fat or lean, holidays have a way of settling into our memories and sticking for years to come. I remember many that included Christmas music on the HiFi console that seemed to keep time with the twinkling of lights on our artificial tree. We had a fireplace so the spitting and hissing of wood burning and radiant warmth was part of many Christmas Eves.
Christmas always seemed to include new novels for this bookworm. I’d lay on the floor by the sliding glass doors to our elevated deck, reading in the sunlight streaming in over the blinding snow. Bare trees scratched the sky as colorful birds darted back and forth to feeders. Handfuls of sunflower seeds were sprinkled just on the other side of the glass and tiny birds would swoop in right before me to steal a seed, never sinking in the soft snows.
Their thin, stick-like toes left little sprays of footprints in their wake like hieroglyphics. The sun seemed to set soon after midday and leave a deepening chill in the house. My mug of cocoa floated melting marshmallows that would stick to my lips as I sipped the chocolatey goodness to stay warm. This was how I spent much of my holiday break as a child and a part of me still yearns for the peace of empty hours with a good book.
Other holidays included lots of activity such as shopping at the “big” stores far from our home. Those cold drives along frozen, snow coated roads and grey skies always included the chance to see rock cuts through the mountains frozen in sparkling cascades of waterfalls. Snowflakes would land on the windows and display their delicate doily patterns as they slipped down, melting ever so slowly. The cold always present, for children the weather was mostly a delight, our youthful cares unaware of the danger of black ice and snow hazards during travels.
My mother prepared elaborate meals most years and baked pies, cakes, cookies, and created homemade candies. Caramels footed with pecans were dipped in chocolate and molten sugar clear as glass was poured into holiday forms. We’d use tiny spoons to dollop raspberry jam onto small pastry squares which she would fold like kites and later drizzle with icing.
My fondest memories are mostly food related because of the holiday preparation and while my sister rolls out a similar spread for her household of men, my small family keeps things simple. We’ve had more Florida Christmases than not and sunny hikes, mountain biking, and camping have replaced those frozen holidays of my youth.
However you plan to celebrate this year, may you enjoy a few treats and be able to tuck away only delightful memories of this Christmas. Enjoy the simple moments and be sure to cultivate a few treasured times of peace within the hectic pace of the holiday. Let those times be your gift to you – Happy Holidays.