LAKE PLACID — A Lakeland teenager and a North Florida woman died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Sunday about 10:35 p.m. The Florida Highway Patrol report states the fatality took place on State Road 70 west of County Road 721.
FHP shows a sedan driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling westbound on SR 70 with a 41-year-old female and a 15-year-old girl as passengers. They were all from Lakeland, according to the report. Behind them, in another sedan, a 53-year-old woman from Fort White, Florida was the lone occupant.
The driver of the first sedan slowed to make a U-turn across SR 70, blocking the east and westbound lanes. The second vehicle collided with the rear passenger side of the car in front of it.
The collision caused the first sedan to turn and stop on the south shoulder of SR 70. The second vehicle also rotated and hit the guardrail before stopping on the south shoulder of SR 70.
The teenage girl from the first car was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center and would later be pronounced dead.
This portion of State Road 70 is the site of many crashes and also fatalities.
The report shows everyone except the teenager had on seat belts. Next of kin have been notified. FHP states the crash is still under investigation.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, there have been 19 fatalities so far this year on Highlands County roadways. At this same time last year, there had been 13 fatalities.
FHP does not release the names of those involved in crashes or the makes and models of the vehicles involved until all supervisors have signed the reports. The process can take weeks or months.