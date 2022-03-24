LAKE PLACID — A crash on Tuesday evening ended with serious injuries to a passenger and the deaths of two people. The crash took pace about 6:40 p.m. at State Road 70 and County Road 29, involving a semi truck with a trailer and a Subaru station wagon. The Florida Highway Patrol’s press release stated the next of kin had been notified.
According to the FHP report, the semi, driven by a 65-year-old male from Sebring, was traveling eastbound on SR 70 nearing the intersection of CR 29. Meanwhile, the Subaru, driven by a 48-year-old man from Valrico, was traveling westbound on SR 70 approaching the same intersection.
The semi attempted to turn left in order to travel north on CR 29 and turned into the path of the station wagon. The station wagon and the semi collided head on.
The vehicles would end up stopped near the intersection. The driver of the station wagon and his passenger, an 81-year-old female from Punta Gorda, were pronounced deceased. A second passenger in the station wagon, an 82-year-old man, was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers with “serious” injuries. The semi driver reported no injuries.
The crash is still under investigation. The FHP reports the driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt as was the driver of the station wagon. The report shows it is unknown if either of the passengers were wearing a seat belt.
Victim of March 1 crash diesAdrienne Terry, the 46-year-old female victim of a March 1 crash at Beacon Avenue and State Road 17, died March 19, according to her parents, Jim and Vicki Barnard.
Jim Barnard said his daughter Terry had lived in Avon Park for the past two years but was ready to move back to Alabama.
Terry was out running errands the morning of March 1 prior to loading her car and heading back to Alabama. Her parents said she already had her things boxed up and ready to load when she got home. The boxes remain where she left them.
“It’s a shock to have a daughter go before you,” Jim said. Vicki added, “You just have to get over the shock.”
Terry, who had a licensed practical nursing degree, loved her family and the beach, her mother said. Terry is survived by her parents; two sons; a brother, who is a lieutenant colonel serving in Germany; two nieces she had yet to meet; and several aunts and uncles.
The Barnards thanked to the community for coming together in prayer and support for the family after Terry’s crash.
He also wanted to share a message to all motorists: “We ask that people slow down on U.S. 27 and the major roadways. In doing so, there may be fewer crashes.”
Fatal crashes climb over previous yearAccording to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, there have been 13 fatalities on county roads this year. At the same time last year, there were eight.
Of the 13 fatalities, seven have been on SR 70. Using U.S. 27 as a dividing point, five of the fatalities have been to the west of the highway and two have been to the east.