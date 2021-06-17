AVON PARK — Highland County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the unattended deaths of two men found in the bedroom of an Avon Park apartment Wednesday.
“There’s no evidence of anything criminal there,” Sgt. Dan Danley told the Highland News-Sun shortly after the bodies were discovered at 918 S. Verona Ave. shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators did not say who found the bodies or called police.
Danley could not identify the men – one born in 1949, the other born in 1959 – pending notification of kin.
“One was on the bed, the other was on the floor,” Danley said. “It’s a bit of a mystery right now ... no gun play ... we’re not seeing anything to do with violence.”
A county medical examiner will have to determine the cause of the men’s deaths, Danley said.