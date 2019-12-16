SEBRING — Two men previously trespassed from a site on Memorial Drive with three dwelling units on it, allegedly broke into them and had stolen guns with them.
Adam Leroy Harwood, 51, of Sebring and Jimmyray Parks, 20, a neighbor to the burglarized Avon Park resident, were each charged with two counts each of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Parks also faces charges of property damage of $200 or less, possession of 20 grams or more of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
Harwood is being held in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $45,000 bond. Parks’ bond has been set at $96,000.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports, a burglary had been reported in the 600 block of Memorial Drive, where four firearms had been taken: A 30-06 rifle, two shotguns and a .38-caliber revolver.
A canine track from that residence allegedly led to Park’s nearby residence, reports said.
Deputies searched the vacant units, after getting permission from the owner, reports said. In a unit on the south of the property, they found a Remington 30-06, a broken window and a white curtain with a blood stain.
On the north end of the property, deputies found blood smeared on one of the curtains as well as a Wards Westerfield Sb60A 16-gauge shotgun and a Springfield 12-gauge, model 67.
Later, sometime between 6-8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, deputies returned to the site for another alleged break-in.
Reports state deputies had been to the site numerous times, where both Park and Harwood had received trespass warning regarding that property.
Parks reportedly told deputies there were stolen guns in the vacant dwellings, and after searching the south-end unit, deputies found a black Samsonite travel bag containing 12 gauge shotgun shells and .45-caliber ammunition.
They also found a traffic crash report for a Dec. 2 wreck involving Harwood, reports said.
Parks gave a statement, which was redacted from reports under an exemption to the Florida public records laws regarding statements that might be construed as a confession.
When deputies searched Parks’ home, they reportedly found a snub-nose .38-caliber revolver and a black backpack with more than 20 grams of cannabis wrapped in two large plastic bags and a medium-size plastic bag.
The backpack also contained .38-caliber ammunition, reports said.
Arrest reports list Harwood as having 14 felony convictions, with multiple convictions for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon.
A records check through the Office of Executive Clemency, reports said, showed his civil rights had not been restored.