LAKE PLACID — Roy Edward Stenger Jr., 40, of Paradise Lake Drive, was arrested Tuesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as required by a sex offender and a sex offender who failed to comply with registration law.
According to the arrest report, Stenger was arrested for an unrelated case on Nov. 28 for possession of drug paraphernalia. It was during the investigation on Nov. 28 that Stenger was a “Registered Lifetime Sex Offender” from Lehighton, Pennsylvania.
On Dec. 2, a deputy met with Stenger at the jail where he was being held and asked about the dates he had arrived in Florida and why he was there, the report shows. The Pennsylvania laws stated Stenger had three days to report an address change — even a temporary one. Florida law states the defendant would have had 48 hours to register. Stenger said he had only been there a short while (Nov. 26) and was visiting his father and was going back as soon as he resolved the drug paraphernalia case.
He also told the deputy that Pennsylvania authorities told him not to worry about registering since it would just be a few days.
Stenger also told the deputy that he felt he should not have to register anymore over something that took place more than 20 years ago and while he was a minor.
On Dec. 3, the deputy met with the defendant’s father’s finance who said Stenger’s father drove Stenger to Florida on Oct. 14. The girlfriend further stated Stenger stayed in her home until he paid rent to someone on DeSoto Avenue in Avon Park from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.
According to HCSO, Stenger was “convicted of aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania in 2000.”
Stenger is being held on $20,000 for the two registration counts and $500 for the drug paraphernalia charge.
In another case, Jan Alan Button Jr., 30, of the Highlands County Jail, formerly of 3141 Glacier Ave. in Avon Park, was re-arrested on Monday while in jail for other charges stemming from violations of not registering in November. His charges form the Dec. 2 arrest were possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment possession, five counts of failing to register as required by a sex offender, five counts of failing to comply with registration law and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
According to the arrest report, Button was booked on Nov. 4 regarding sexual offender registration. While being booked, two cell phones were collected. On Nov. 14, the deputy obtained a search warrant for the phones. While a deputy was removing the phone case, a bag of methamphetamine fell out.
A search of the phones showed multiple texts, emails, and exchanges using Grindr, Snapchat and other social media platforms or dating platforms.
“He was convicted of lewd/lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 by a defendant over 18 in Highlands County in 2009,” HCSO officials said.
Button is being held on with a combined $75,000 bond between the Nov. 4 arrest and Dec. 2 arrest.