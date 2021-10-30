Bowman Steel sponsored the Haunted House at the Highlands News-Sun’s recent Heartland Family Fall Festival at Lakeshore Mall and presented proceeds from the event to Boys & Girls Club. The Highlands News-Sun matched the funds and presented a check to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The amount of both checks was in the amount of $600.
Two organizations benefit
rwashington
