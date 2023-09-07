Tuesday, the first day back from a long weekend, saw two rear-ender crashes during Sebring’s lunch hour.
They happened almost simultaneously just two miles from each other.
911 Consolidated Dispatch sent out Sebring city and Highlands County emergency crews on back-to-back calls, first to Hammock Road at Brunns Road, and then to U.S. 27 southbound, just beyond the Vicki Drive entrance to Lakeshore Mall.
The back-to-back calls came in at 12:30 p.m.
The U.S. 27 crash involved at least two vehicles, possibly three or more, in a chain-reaction rear-ending. At least two of the cars were small Toyota hatchback cars, one of which was a red Prius.
The Sebring Police Department had that one under investigation, but quickly had all cars either towed from the highway or directed them to drive to the nearby mall parking lot, in the area that previously served Kmart.
The other crash, on Hammock Road, occurred when an eastbound silver Chrysler Town & County minivan ran into the back of what appeared to be a brand new black Toyota Rav4, with the dealer sticker still in the passenger window.
Highlands County Fire Rescue paramedics transported at least one person from the scene. The Highlands County Sheriff Office was managing traffic control around the minivan, which was blocking the eastbound lane.
