The Lake Placid Town Council held a special meeting Friday evening to discuss and appoint people into new roles within the administration. The meeting followed the announcement of retirement of Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler and Town Administrator Phil Williams.
In the relatively short meeting, all council members, Ray Royce, Nell Frewin-Hays, Charles Wilson and Greg Sapp. In addition, Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook and Town Attorney Bert Harris III were on the dais and added to the meeting. Williams was absent during the special meeting but left a stuffed “Walter,” in his place, the grumpy old man puppet comedian Jeff Dunham uses in his stand-up routines. Walter did not have a vote.
The first item on the agenda was to name Fansler’s replacement as his retirement is set to begin at 5 p.m., June 2. Captain Mark Schneider was appointed to fill the vacancy on the same date.
Schneider is no stranger to all aspects of law enforcement and has served with LPPD for 25 years.
“I am honored and privileged to be given this opportunity to serve as police chief, in line with the great chiefs of the past,” Schneider said.
The second appointment took a slightly longer to iron out all the details. Current Town Administrator Phil Williams is also leaving big shoes to fill upon his retirement at close of business on June 5. The Council appointed Joe Barber as the interim administrator. Barber is currently assistant Town Administrator and engineer. Before that he served as the town’s utility director for many years. Barber would keep his current position and add the responsibilities of the administration duties.
Mayor Holbrook said he was glad Barber was stepping up to Williams’ position. Holbrook also said he hoped it would be permanent and filling in will give Barber time to ensure he can handle the increased duties and make sure he liked the position. It will also give the council time to determine if they like Barber in the position.
A proposed change in the position’s title to “Town Supervisor” was shot down by Holbrook and Barber agreed it would be best to keep the “Town Administrator.” Holbrook added that he felt the interim salary of $120,000 would be appropriate given Barbers increased responsibilities. The salary is only for the interim period. Council agreed.
Barber wanted to make it clear if he decided to step away from the town administration position, he would be guaranteed his previous position back. The same would be true if the council wanted him to return to the engineering position. Wilson said he was happy to see Barber take the position but did not want him become overwhelmed.
“I am excited to see how I can benefit the town,” Barber said after the meeting. “It’s a lot to balance the projects and this town. It can only be possible because ewe have a good staff.”
Assuming Barber stays in the Town Administrator role, the council would consider hiring a junior engineer. If he does not remain in the position, the Town will advertise for a Town Administrator.
Councilwoman Frewin-Hays stated the interim position should be visited again in the near future and not have an open-ended timeline. Councilman Royce agreed and asked Town Clerk Eva Cooper-Hapeman to put a review of the town administration on the agenda in August. In other business, a schedule for three budget workshops will be released at the June regular meeting.