The Lake Placid Town Council held a special meeting Friday evening to discuss and appoint people into new roles within the administration. The meeting followed the announcement of retirement of Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler and Town Administrator Phil Williams.

In the relatively short meeting, all council members, Ray Royce, Nell Frewin-Hays, Charles Wilson and Greg Sapp. In addition, Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook and Town Attorney Bert Harris III were on the dais and added to the meeting. Williams was absent during the special meeting but left a stuffed “Walter,” in his place, the grumpy old man puppet comedian Jeff Dunham uses in his stand-up routines. Walter did not have a vote.

